Pedestrian, 35, Critical After Being Struck By Car In Linden

A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash in Linden, authorities said.

At 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Linden police responded to 2040 E. St. Georges Ave. on reports of a serious motor vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 35-year-old man from Roselle was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2017 Mazda CX5 that was traveling east on E. St. Georges Ave.

The man was transported to University Hospital where he remained in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from Plainfield, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Michael Rozycki at (908) 474-8505 or via email at mrozycki@lpdnj.org

