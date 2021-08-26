WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 each were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County: Brothers Supermarket, 361 Market St., Perth Amboy; and

Somerset County: Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 S., Bridgewater.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, August 25, drawing were: 27, 39, 54, 56, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play number was 03.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $322 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:59 p.m.

