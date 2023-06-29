Mother Of North Jersey Track Star Killed In Multi-Car Crash At 23 Gets Outpour Of Support

“I am beyond broken and my words can't express the emptiness I feel inside,” writes Cynthia Mclean, the mother of Franklin High School graduate and star sprinter Mario Heslop, in a GoFundMe launched for her son’s funeral expenses.

Heslop, of New Brunswick, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Infiniti Q50S heading eastbound in the left lane of Hamilton Street in Franklin Township when he crossed the centerline and fatally struck a westbound vehicle in the left lane on Monday, June 19, Daily Voice reported.

The 23-year-old set the NJ State record for the 300-meter dash as a junior in 2018 and was described as “arguably one of the best high school sprinters in New Jersey” in a tribute by MileSplitNJ which also ranked him the 2019 Indoor Athlete of the Year.

Heslop came to Somerset County in 2013 and previously lived in Jamaica, where he also ran track, Mclean says.

“Mario had a passion for track and field and ran every chance he got,” reads the campaign, launched by Colleen Bowen on Mclean’s behalf. “Mario competed after college in several national track and field competitions.”

More than $8,200 had been raised for the beloved sprinting star’s memorial expenses as of Thursday, June 29. Several friends and loved ones shared condolences as well.

“Mario was a cherished friend, aspiring athlete and an all around wonderful, hardworking, humourous and humble young man,” penned a former teacher in a touching tribute.

“A humble man with a peaceful spirit, a beautiful smile, and contagious laugh…I would always tell his story to aspiring students and to friends alike, sharing that Mario was an example of how greatest can truly be achieved by anyone of us.”

“Mario was his family's hope, dream and success story, just as he was ours,” reads the emotional tribute.

“He impacted our community in ways he may not have fully understood at this time. We pray that his legacy lives on forever more. We are all so grateful to be blessed by his time on earth.”

