One Killed In Somerset County Crash: Authorities

The three-car crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Avenue, according to the East Franklin Fire Department.

Crews arrived and began administering CPR on one of the drivers as additional members began to extricate the driver of the second vehicle.

The area was shut down until around 9:25 p.m. as police investigated the crash.

One person was killed, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman told Daily Voice.

The victim's identity and additional details were being withheld pending family notification, Roman added.

