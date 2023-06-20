Mostly Cloudy 72°

One Killed In Somerset County Crash: Authorities

One person was killed in a Somerset County crash Monday evening, June 19, authorities said.

Area of Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Avenue in Franklin (Somerset County)
Valerie Musson
The three-car crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Avenue, according to the East Franklin Fire Department.

Crews arrived and began administering CPR on one of the drivers as additional members began to extricate the driver of the second vehicle.

The area was shut down until around 9:25 p.m. as police investigated the crash.

One person was killed, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman told Daily Voice.

The victim's identity and additional details were being withheld pending family notification, Roman added.

