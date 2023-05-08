Motorcyclist In His 70s Could Lose Leg From Emerson Crash: Responders

Responding Emerson police officers swiftly applied a tourniquet to the 70-something man's right leg just about the ankle following the crash at the corner of Forest and Revere avenues outside Beth El Cedar Park Cemetery around 9 a.m. May 8.

He nonetheless could lose the rest of his leg, responders said. His other leg was broken, as well, and he suffered internal injuries, they said.

The female driver of the other vehicle was headed south on Forest when she made a left onto Revere into the path of the northbound motorcyclist, Emerson Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

The impact sent the motorcyclist flying, he said.

An ambulance took him to Hackensack Regional Medical Center, the chief said.

Mazzeo's officers were investigating the cause, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

