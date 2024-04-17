Seaside Heights Voters Reject Merger With Toms River School District: Unofficial Results

According to unofficial results, 232 voters in Seaside Heights voted "no" on the merger, while 167 voters said "yes" in the referendum on Tuesday, Apr. 16. The plan would have eventually closed the Seaside district's only school Hugh J. Boyd, Jr. Elementary School.

Mainland voters overwhelmingly approved the merger plan, which would have gone into effect in the 2024-25 school year. In Beachwood, Pine Beach, South Toms River, and Toms River, 7,186 voters said "yes" and 1,075 said "no."

Despite the landslide victory in the mainland precincts, state law required both districts to approve the merger, which Seaside voters did not do.

"Am I feeling let down by the results? You better believe it," Toms River superintendent Michael Citta wrote in a letter to staff and families on Wednesday, Apr. 17. "I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But I also know that we can only control what we can control. I’m confident that we did everything we could to educate the community about this potential regionalization and its short- and long-term implications."

Citta also said it's unclear what the Toms River district will do next to solve its financial problems.

"Rest assured, however, that my team and I are doing everything we can to find and pursue solutions to the issues that persist and continue to adversely affect our district’s funding," wrote Citta. "I promise you that I will continue to keep you informed of our progress and our options. Knowing that we have this entire community behind us is what keeps me steadfast, undeterred, and moving forward."

Seaside Heights students have attended the Central Regional School District since 1956. While Kindergarten through sixth-grade students go to Boyd Elementary School, seventh through 12th grades attend middle and high school at Central Regional.

A Facebook group of former Seaside students called "Help Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary School" celebrated the referendum's results.

"I am immensely grateful to all the teachers and families who played a crucial role in saving our school," the Facebook page posted. "Your unwavering support and dedication have not only preserved a place of learning and growth for our community but have also shown the power of unity and collaboration."

Central Regional, which is located in Bayville, also includes students from Berkeley Township, Seaside Park, Ocean Gate, and Island Heights.

