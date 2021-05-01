Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Brick PD: Teens Arrested In 'Shots Fired' Incident

Shooting Reported In Ocean County
Shooting Reported In Ocean County

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook/ Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter

Authorities were investigating a shooting on Tuesday night in Ocean County.

An unidentified victim was shot about 7 p.m. in Little Egg Harbor, and airlifted to an area hospital, according to initial reports.

Unconfirmed reports said the gunshot victim was "up and walking around" near 230 Radio Road before the SouthSTAR medevac flight from Pinelands Regional High School.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

