Prosecutor: Lakewood Man, 24, Admits Abducting, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Before DWI Crash

A 24-year-old man from Lakewood has admitted to abducting and assaulting his ex-girlfriend before crashing her car while drunk last fall, authorities said.

Jorge Juarez Mendoza pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges in connection to the assault last September and an earlier incident in which he reportedly vandalized the former girlfriend's car, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Mendoza was charged with aggravated assault, eluding and criminal mischief, Billhimer said.

Prosecutors are asking that Mendoza be sentenced to 10 years in state prison on the charges, he said.

Mendoza also pleaded to driving while intoxicated when he crashed into multiple vehicles on Sept. 7, 2019, Billhimer said.

His ex-girlfriend, Marcela Alban, was strapped into the passenger seat of her car and found unconscious after the collision, the prosecutor said.

Mendoza was accused of abducting Alban, threatening her children, and assaulting her repeatedly while speeding from Lakewood police before the DWI crash on Ocean Avenue, according to the prosecutor.

Alban was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, where she was treated for injuries, Billhimer said.

Mendoza has been held in Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest, and will remain there until his Nov. 19 sentencing, Billhimer said.

Mendoza also entered a guilty plea before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski to a criminal mischief charge for vandalizing Alban's car on Aug. 24, 2019, the prosecutor said.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron handled the case.

