Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ocean County Fugitive Extradited From Texas In Fatal Hit-Run Crash Remains Jailed

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez
Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 27-year-old Jackson man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve has been ordered to remain detained at Ocean County Jail, authorities said. 

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez previously was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Superior Court Judge Steven F. Nemeth on Monday  ordered that Alcazar-Sanchez remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the hit-and-run charges.

The charges relate to a motor vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Dec. 24, 2020, that resulted in the death of Phyllis Shtab, 81, of Howell Township, two days later on Dec. 26, 2020, according to Billhimer. 

Initially a fugitive from justice, Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas, on March 3, the prosecutor said.

He was extradited from Texas to New Jersey, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since March 31, according to Billhimer.

The detention hearing was handled by Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.