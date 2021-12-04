Ocean County Fugitive Extradited From Texas In Fatal Hit-Run Crash Remains Jailed

A 27-year-old Jackson man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve has been ordered to remain detained at Ocean County Jail, authorities said.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez previously was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Superior Court Judge Steven F. Nemeth on Monday ordered that Alcazar-Sanchez remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the hit-and-run charges.

The charges relate to a motor vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Dec. 24, 2020, that resulted in the death of Phyllis Shtab, 81, of Howell Township, two days later on Dec. 26, 2020, according to Billhimer.

Initially a fugitive from justice, Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas, on March 3, the prosecutor said.

He was extradited from Texas to New Jersey, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since March 31, according to Billhimer.

The detention hearing was handled by Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy.

