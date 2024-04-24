Two People Injured In Manchester Township Crash After Driver Has 'Medical Episode': Police

Manchester Township police responded to the crash with wires down in the road near the intersection of Route 70 and Green Acres Road at around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 23, the department said in a news release. Officers found a black 2020 Honda SUV facing west on the eastbound shoulder of Route 70 with extensive front-end damage.

Investigators said the Honda was traveling east on Route 70 when a 72-year-old Manchester man driving the SUV "suffered a medical episode," causing it to go off the right side of the road. The SUV went about 55 feet in the grass shoulder before hitting the utility pole, spinning around about 90 degrees, and coming to a stop.

The driver was flown by helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for chest and neck injuries. A 67-year-old woman suffered head injuries and was also rushed to the Neptune hospital.

Both people in the SUV were wearing their seatbelts during the crash. Police said they were listed in stable condition.

Manchester police continued to investigate but the driver's medical episode is believed to be the main cause of the crash.

