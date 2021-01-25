Manahawkin Woman, 20, Dead In Horrific Garden State Parkway Crash

A 20-year-old Manahawkin woman was killed after her car ran off the Garden State Parkway crash Sunday night, New Jersey State Police said.

Grace Conover was heading southbound in a Chevrolet Cobalt when she ran off the road to the right near milepost 60.8 in Eagleswood Township around 9:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Conover's car went down an embankment and struck several trees, ejecting the driver, Curry said.

Conover was pronounced dead and the Parkway was closed for approximately three hours, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.

