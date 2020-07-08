Lacey PD: 'Shelter In Place' During Armed Standoff

Some residents of Lacey Township are being asked to "shelter in place in their homes," while police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department negotiates with an armed man.

Both law enforcement agencies issued an alert about 5 p.m. stating that Beach Boulevard will remain closed to traffic in both directions, between Waikiki and Molokai drives until it's deemed safe by police.

An initial, unconfirmed report said that a man was found nude and bloodied in the backyard before barricading" himself from police and that he is possibly armed with hunting firearms.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.