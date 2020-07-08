Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lacey PD: 'Shelter In Place' During Armed Standoff

Jon Craig
Beach Boulevard was closed in both directions late Friday due to an armed standoff with police.
Some residents of Lacey Township are being asked to "shelter in place in their homes," while police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department negotiates with an armed man.

Both law enforcement agencies issued an alert about 5 p.m. stating that Beach Boulevard will remain closed to traffic in both directions, between Waikiki and Molokai drives until it's deemed safe by police.

An initial, unconfirmed report said that a man was found nude and bloodied in the backyard before barricading" himself from police and that he  is possibly armed with hunting firearms.

