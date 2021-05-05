Jersey Shore Man Gets 8 Years State Prison For Armed Robbery At Lakewood Pharmacy

A Jersey Shore man was sentenced to eight years in state prison for stealing $130 during an armed robbery of a Lakewood pharmacy, authorities said.

Elioenai Aguinaga, 32, of Lakewood, was sentenced on Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski,

Aguinaga pleaded guilty to the robbery charge on Jan. 27, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On March 26, 2020, Lakewood police were called to Taylor’s Pharmacy on Madison Avenue for a reported robbery.

An investigation found that Aguinaga had entered the pharmacy, brandished a semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register, Billhimer said.

On April 25, 2020, Aguinaga was arrested, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail ever since.

