Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Jersey Shore Row-Boater Missing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Photo Credit: Provided/ U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for an Ocean Gate boater who went missing Tuesday before a major thunderstorm hit the Jersey Shore. The Coast Guard released security camera photos of the man shortly before he left a dock on the Toms River.

A Coast Guard spokesman said first responders were still searching for the man, who has not been identified, at  Wednesday morning.

The wife of the missing 67-year-old man told police she'd last seen him around 11 a.m. Tuesday. She said she believed he'd taken a silver rowboat onto Toms River and either went toward Island Heights or the Seaside area.

Toms River was among the places hardest hit as the strong storm moved through Central Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

The missing boater's sneakers were found on the beach of Anglesea Avenue, responders said. He was wearing dark clothing, they said.

Anyone with information on the missing person's case is asked to contact the Coast Guard’s Sector Delaware Bay Command Center at 215-271-4942 .

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

