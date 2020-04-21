Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Drone Helps Brick Police Nab 'Go Back To Lakewood' Fugitive
Police & Fire

UPDATE: Lightning Strikes, High Winds Ravage Toms River

Jon Craig
Roadways remain blocked due to numerous trees down.
Roadways remain blocked due to numerous trees down. Photo Credit: Daily Voice file

UPDATED: All Toms River Fire companies are out throughout the township for numerous storm-related calls, authorities said.

Beginning about 3 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters and EMS personnel were called to three structures hit by lightning. One home caught fire on Riverbrook Court, a fire dispatcher said.

Numerous trees are down including on a home on Twin Oaks Drive. Live power lines are reported down, authorities said.

There were at least two calls about gas leaks and damage from high winds along Gilmore Island Drive. Trees had fallen on cars and homes in that neighborhood.

In other area reports:

  • A home was struck by lighting on Lester Drive,
  • A tree was reported down at Goose Creek and Vaughn,
  • Boaters were reported in distress near Fischer Boulevard,
  • Multiple trees were down along Barbara Drive,
  • And trees had fallen down on a home on Peppertree.

Return to Daily Voice for updates.

