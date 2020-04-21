Jersey Shore Row-Boater Reported Missing

Authorities were searching for a boater whose wife reported him missing just before Tuesday's thunderstorm hit the Jersey Shore.

The wife of the missing 67-year-old Ocean Gate man told police she'd last seen him around 11 a.m.

She said she believed he'd taken a silver rowboat onto Toms River and either went toward Island Heights or the Seaside area.

His sneakers were found on the beach of Anglesea Avenue, responders said.

He was wearing dark clothing, they said.

