Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Barnegat Possible Plane Crash Investigation

Emergency crews were responding to a possible crash involving a small plane, authorities said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Barnegat (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Barnegat (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Barnegat Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Barnegat police received an "unconfirmed report" of a small aircraft crashing on Tuesday, May 7, the department said in a Facebook post at 3:53 p.m.

Several agencies were at the scene in the western part of Barnegat "conducting a thorough search."

Police also said there were no reports of any injuries or fire, and they would give updates of "any developing information."

This is a developing story. Stay with the Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE