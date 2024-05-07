Barnegat police received an "unconfirmed report" of a small aircraft crashing on Tuesday, May 7, the department said in a Facebook post at 3:53 p.m.

Several agencies were at the scene in the western part of Barnegat "conducting a thorough search."

Police also said there were no reports of any injuries or fire, and they would give updates of "any developing information."

This is a developing story. Stay with the Daily Voice for updates.

