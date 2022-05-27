Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Details Released In Barnegat HS Bathroom Stabbing

Barnegat PD
Barnegat PD Photo Credit: Barnegat PD

A Barnegat High School student was stabbed during a bathroom fight early Friday, May 27, authorities said.

The school was put in a shelter in place as officials worked to break up the fight at 7:48 a.m., Barnegat police said.

The student treated for non-life threatening injuries and an edged weapon was recovered, authorities said. 

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI unit responded to the school to process the scene and evidence.

The shelter in place was lifted when officers and command staff determined and were confident that there was no threat to student safety.

Charges were pending the completion of the investigation.

