Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Lakewood Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Jahvontae Debose
Jahvontae Debose Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been indicted in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Jahvontae Debose, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted Wednesday by an Ocean County Grand Jury on the charge of murder, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Debose also was indicted on several weapons and drug-dealing offenses, the prosecutor said.

On Feb. 21, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Lakewood police responded to Tudor Court in response to a 9-1-1 call about a man who had collapsed in the middle of the road, Billhimer said. 

Police found Dajour Randolph, 20, of Little Egg Harbor, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Randolph was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. 

Debose has been held in Ocean County Jail since his arrest on Feb. 23, 2021.

