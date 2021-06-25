Jersey Shore Pedestrian Struck, Killed Walking On Garden State Parkway, State Police Say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Toyota Friday afternoon while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at 2:12 p.m. in a northbound lane of the parkway in Toms River, according to a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

The parkway experienced heavy traffic delays in both directions as state troopers investigated the crash scene, reports said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota Camry "struck a pedestrian in the roadway" near milepost 82, according to the NJSP spokesman, Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the crash scene, Peele said.

The victim's name and gender had not been released by authorities. It was unclear why the pedestrian was in the roadway, they said, and the driver had not been charged.

It's an active investigation, Peele said.

No more details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.