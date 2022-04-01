Jersey Shore Man Gets 6 Years Prison For Fatal Crash While Loading Furniture: Prosecutor

A 63-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been sentenced to six years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said.

Kevin Noonan, of Manchester, was sentenced on Friday, April 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The hit-and-run crash on April 13, 2021, killed Jack Gotfried, 69, of Whiting, after Noonan loaded furniture onto his pickup truck, the prosecutor said.

Additionally, Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Puglisi suspended Noonan’s driving privileges for two years and fined him $2,500 on his previously entered guilty of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Manchester police responded to a residence on Yorktowne Parkway in Whiting for a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a motor vehicle. Police found Gotfried laying in the roadway with traumatic injuries to his lower extremities. Gotfried was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Manchester police revealed that Noonan had stopped at Gotfried’s residence to pick up furniture that he was giving away. In the course of loading the furniture onto Noonan’s vehicle, Noonan

backed his vehicle up at a high rate of speed and struck Gotfried - pinning him between the rear of the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the residence, Billhimer said.

Noonan then fled the scene, leaving Gotfried injured in the roadway, the prosecutor said.

A short time later, Noonan was found walking in the area of Western Boulevard in Lacey Township where he was apprehended by a detective from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Noonan was processed at Manchester Township Police Headquarters and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he has been held since his arrest.

