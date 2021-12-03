Jersey Shore Man Gets 14 Years State Prison In Fatal Stabbing, Prosecutor Says

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years state prison in connection with a Jersey Shore stabbing death, authorities said.

Kendrick Coley of Little Egg Harbor previously entered a guilty plea on an aggravated manslaughter charge, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Coley pleaded guilty to the charge before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan on Oct. 1.

On May 16, 2018, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Little Egg Harbor police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a stabbing at a residence on Maplewood Drive, Billhimer said.

Police found Richard Pone, 28, in an upstairs bedroom with multiple stab wounds, Billhimer said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m., the prosecutor said.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Little Egg Harbor Police Department Detective Bureau determined that Coley had stabbed Pone during a physical altercation at the residence, according to Billhimer.

Coley was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

Coley must serve more than 11 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He has been held at the Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest.

Chief Trial Attorney Michael Weatherstone and Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Carr handled the case.

