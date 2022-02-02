Heroin, Crack, Pills, Paraphernalia Seized In Multiple Jersey Shore Busts: Police

Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (SCU) made multiple drug busts in January involving heroin, crack cocaine, pills and paraphernalia, authorities said.

On Jan. 24, Street Crimes Unit detectives observed a vehicle traveling on Drum Point Road and Brick Boulevard exceeding posted speed limits and failing to maintain its lane of travel, police said. Detectives made a motor vehicle stop near the Burger King at 538 Brick Boulevard. During the stop, detectives allegedly observed heroin in plain view, they said. A search of the vehicle resulted in heroin, hypodermic syringes, Clonazepam, prescription legend pills, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The driver, Marlena Martinez, 42, of Lakewood, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of clonazepam, possession of a prescription legend drug without a prescription, careless driving and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, police said.

Her passenger, Manny Martinez, 40, of Lakewood was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe, police said. Both subjects were processed and released on summonses.

On Jan. 21, SCU detectives observed a vehicle on Route 88 and Chambers Bridge Road make several motor vehicle violations, police said. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop. While approaching the vehicle, detectives allegedly observed two occupants leaning over inspecting a plastic baggie in the center console area, police said. Detectives then observed the driver of the vehicle stuff the baggie down his pants, they said.

The driver, Keith Morse, 33, of Brick, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of Oxycodone, intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled dangerous substance inside a motor vehicle, police said. A passenger, Tyler Breece, 24, of Brick, was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, they said. Morse and Breece were processed and being held at Ocean County Jail.

On Jan. 10, SCU detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Hooper Avenue near Gloria Ann Smith Drive. The driver reportedly told police officers that she was in possession of heroin and pulled approximately 10 wax folds wrapped in a rubber band out from the front of her pants, police said. The driver, Kimberly Sweet, 49, of Brick was charged with multiple drug offenses, police said. Sweet was processed and released on a summons.

