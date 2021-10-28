Ex-Employees Of Jersey Shore Veterans Group Indicted For Embezzling $30K

Three former employees of a veterans organization have been indicted for stealing about $30,000 in extra pay, authorities said.

Jesse Violante, 34, of Tuckerton; Mary Anne Dileo, 67, of Manahawkin; and Gary Mclain, 34, of Little Egg Harbor, were indicted Thursday by an Ocean County grand jury of theft by unlawful taking, the county prosecutor said.

All three defendants formerly worked for Vetwork, a LaceyTownship-based nonprofit that provides resources and assistance to veterans in Ocean County.

The defendants are accused of embezzling from Vetwork, beyond their approved salaries between February 2018 and June 2019, according to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Violante was the director of Vetwork during the relevant time period.

Dileo was the office manager and was responsible for processing payroll.

Mclain was in charge of community outreach.

The allegation of misconduct was referred to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit after an audit commissioned by the Board of Directors allegedly found that each of these individuals received extra pay unauthorized pay.

Violante received five extra payments totaling $5,855, while Dileo received twenty-six duplicate payments totaling $19,588, and Mclain received five duplicate payments totaling $4,972, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Heisler is handling the case.

