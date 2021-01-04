DWI Driver Gets 7 Years Behind Bars For Jersey Shore Crash That Killed 24-Year-Old Passenger

A 25-year-old Barnegat man was spend seven years behind bars for a crash that killed his 24-year-old passenger in March 2020, in which speed and alcohol were both factors, authorities said Thursday.

Jeydon Lowe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and DWI on Jan. 17, and was sentenced before Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Lowe will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole, subject to the No Early Release Act.

Baxter also suspended Lowe’s driving privileges for five years, after pleading guilty to DWI.

Lowe was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed behind the wheel of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a turn and struck a tree on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard on March 25, 2020 around 5:30 p.m., Billhimer said.

Lowe's front seat passenger, Robert Parlin, of Little Egg Harbor, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Lowe sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Stafford Township.

Test results returned April 14, 2020 show Lowe's BAC level was nearly .12 percent -- .08 or higher exceeds the legal limit for drivers in New Jersey, authorities said.

“This is an absolutely tragic case, which should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone who is tempted to drink and drive,” Billhimer sad.

“Let me be clear: drunk driving kills, and it has the potential to tear families apart. Sadly, these types of cases are wholly preventable, particularly in this day and age of Uber, Lyft, and other readily available transportation services.

"While this young defendant will go to prison for a long time for his senseless conduct on the night in question, nothing will bring Mr. Parlin back to his family."

