Motorist Hospitalized After Garden State Parkway Crash

New Jersey State Police were called at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 to milepost 74.8 in Lacey Township on a report of an overturned vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver was traveling south on the Parkway, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the highway to the right, down an embankment and overturned, State Police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

