Man Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree In Stafford Township

Stafford Township police responded to the wreck on County Route 539 near milepost 11.5 at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 2, the department said in a news release.

Investigators said 30-year-old Gogi Jailava of Browns Mills was driving south when he lost control of his 2008 Toyota Yaris. His car left the road and hit a tree.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and brought Jailava to Southern Ocean Medical Center. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Stafford Township Police Department at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436, or email jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

