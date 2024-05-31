A Few Clouds 71°

Two People Killed In Jackson Township Crash, State Police Say

Police were investigating after two people died in a crash in Ocean County, authorities said.

East Veterans Highway near the intersection with Cleveland Circle in Jackson Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
The "crash with fatalities" happened in Jackson Township at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. The wreck was near the intersection of Cleveland Court and East Veterans Highway.

The state police fatal crash database said a driver and a passenger were killed. Billhimer didn't release details about how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

The county sheriff's and prosecutor's offices were helping the Jackson Township Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

