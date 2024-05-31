Two People Killed In Jackson Township Crash, State Police Say

The "crash with fatalities" happened in Jackson Township at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. The wreck was near the intersection of Cleveland Court and East Veterans Highway.

The state police fatal crash database said a driver and a passenger were killed. Billhimer didn't release details about how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

The county sheriff's and prosecutor's offices were helping the Jackson Township Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.