Car Overturns On Garden State Parkway In Toms River

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. in Toms River, just south of Exit 83.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
A vehicle overturned on the Garden State Parkway, jamming traffic on the northbound side Sunday, April 23.
The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. in Toms River, just south of Exit 83.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE