Beloved Lion With 'Majestic Roar' Dies After 10 Years At Popcorn Park Animal Refuge

Simba died "after a very long and full life" at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, the Lacey Township sanctuary announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Apr. 30. He was brought to the park with three other big cats in 2014.

Popcorn Park said Simba was among several animals that needed care after their owner in Alabama became sick and could no longer help them.

"Simba was very personable and when we'd walk by he'd always get up to greet us," Popcorn Park executive director John Bergmann said in a statement. "Simba's roar every morning meant something special to all of us and could be heard for miles around. It meant so much to us to know we were helping him and that he was giving us that love back - which he did tenfold."

Simba arrived at the sanctuary "severely underweight" but his health improved through the special bond he had with the park's staff.

"Simba has left a lasting legacy at Popcorn Park," the refuge said in its post. "Though we miss him dearly, we are honored to have provided him with a new life and sanctuary for 10 wonderful years."

Fans of Simba remembered him as a handsome and carefree lion.

"I’m so sorry," one Facebook commenter said. "You all took such amazing care of Simba. He was so malnourished when he came to you and then he turned into such a healthy boy. My daughter had just turned 13 when he came. She donated her b-day money to him. He loved you all for his whole life. Run free Simba 🙏🏼🩵🌈"

"It was just the other weekend we got to watch him bask in the sun rays of a freakishly warm spring day," another person commented. "He hadn't a care in the world. Our son's first lion seen. 💔"

"I first saw him in 2015 and heard that majestic roar," another Facebook comment said. "He was magnificent. I am heartbroken that he is no longer with us. But he will be the King of Cat Heaven! RIP King Simba 😪"

Popcorn Park also mourned the death of another big cat earlier in the year. Eli the tiger died after receiving care at the refuge for eight years.

A red kangaroo named Winnie also died in April after almost two years at the sanctuary. The marsupial was blind and also suffered from several other health issues.

Popcorn Park started in 1977 when the founders treated and housed a raccoon stuck in a leg-hold trap, according to its website. The Associated Humane Societies runs the nonprofit refuge, which cares for wildlife, exotic animals, and farm animals.

The sanctuary is home to more than 200 animals given "spacious living quarters and assured a lifetime of good care." The animals were rescued from abandonment, cruelty, injuries, exploitation, old age, or inappropriate owners.

Popcorn Park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes early on holidays.

