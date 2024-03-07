'Majestic And Beautiful' Tiger At Popcorn Park Animal Refuge Dies

Eli the tiger died after his health declined in recent weeks, Popcorn Park Animal Refuge announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mar. 6. The tiger experienced "discomfort and decreased mobility" despite the efforts of the veterinarians at the Lacey Township sanctuary.

Eli and his sister Jess arrived at Popcorn Park in December 2016.

"After exhausting all options and considering his quality of life, we made the difficult decision to say goodbye," Popcorn Park's post said. "His days were filled with simple pleasures - sunbathing, pond wading, and playful moments with Jess. His gentle nature and playful spirit touched the hearts of all who knew him."

Fans of Popcorn Park shared their memories of Eli.

"I was one of Eli's sponsors," one Facebook commenter wrote. "My heart is broken about his passing away. I will always love and miss him. He definitely touched my heart. He always put a smile on my face and made me happy when I visited him at Popcorn Park.

"He was a majestic and beautiful tiger. May he rest in peace and God be with him. Thank you for the wonderful job that you and your staff do to help all the animals live a good, happy, and healthy life."

"I love you Eli!" another person commented. "I have pictures of you from years back and you gave me so much joy. I even have a video of you splashing in your pool and carrying a giant pumpkin in your mouth! You walked around the cage right towards me and showed off your incredible feline magnitude.

"Thank you for 8 years of love and happiness! I will miss you dearly. But I know you'll rule Kitty Cat Heaven! RIP. 😪"

Popcorn Park started in 1977 when the founders treated and housed a raccoon stuck in a leg-hold trap, according to its website. The Associated Humane Societies runs the nonprofit refuge, which cares for wildlife, exotic animals, and farm animals.

The sanctuary is home to more than 200 animals given "spacious living quarters and assured a lifetime of good care." The animals were rescued from abandonment, cruelty, injuries, exploitation, old age, or inappropriate owners.

The newest edition for Popcorn Park is a lion named Kanu from a Pennsylvania animal care facility on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The lion had lost his mate and needed "companionship and a change in environment" with Popcorn Park's other lions.

The sanctuary said it hopes Eli's memory will live on in Popcorn Park's other big cats.

"Though Eli's absence is felt profoundly, we find comfort in knowing his time here raised awareness and love for endangered tigers," said Popcorn Park. "We strive to continue his legacy, ensuring every animal who comes through our door receives the very best care and love."

Popcorn Park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes early on holidays.

