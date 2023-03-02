Contact Us
Madonna Cozies Up To NJ Boxer Josh Popper

Cecilia Levine
Madonna and Josh Popper.
Madonna and Josh Popper. Photo Credit: _joshpopper Instagram

Has the Queen of Pop snagged herself a Jersey boy?

Madonna was seen cozying up to Glassboro native and boxer Josh Popper in a series of photos he posted to Instagram.

Popper attended Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, according to ESPN

He apparently sold life insurance while living in Glassboro, according to his LinkedIn page, but is now more focused on his own health as a boxing coach and founder of Bredwinners boxing gym in New York City.

It wasn't immediately clear if the "Material Girl" singer and the boxer are going steady, or maybe they're just friends.

