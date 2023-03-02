Mom, Teen Daughter, Soccer Player Among Victims Killed In Route 33 Crash

A 40-year-old Pennsylvania mom, her 14-year-old daughter and a 25-year-old former soccer player were identified as the victims killed in a Route 33 Wednesday, March 1, loved ones say.

Samantha Crich and her daughter, Elizabeth, were coming home from a doctor's visit when they were struck by an out-of-control tractor trailer around 11 a.m., according to a GoFundMe campaign and Pennsylvania State Police.

Bryan Franco, of Hellertown, was in another vehicle, and was also killed, the Monroe County Coroner said. Franco was pronounced dead Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.

Elizabeth was pronounced deceased at the scene, loved ones said, while Samantha was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, where she died that night, according to the Lehigh County Coroner. Samantha died an organ donor.

The GoFundMe campaign for Crich's had raised more than $1,200 as of Thursday, March 2.

Numerous Facebook tributes for Franco remembered him as an accomplished soccer player.

He apparently played for PSU Berks in 2016, its website shows.

