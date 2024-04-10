Trailer Drops For 'Joker' Sequel Filmed At Abandoned North Jersey Hospital (Watch)

"Joker: Folie à Deux," the musical psychological thriller and sequel to 2019's "Joker," wrapped filming nearly one year ago, after shooting at the shuttered Essex County Isolation Center in Belleville.

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his Joke role, which won him an Academy Award.

The trailer was released on Tuesday, April 9, and had more than 10M views on YouTube as of press time.

"We use music to make us whole," Phoenix says in the trailer, ominous music playing in the background. "To balance the fractures within ourselves."

The New Jersey hospital stood in for the infamous Arkham Asylum, where Batman's rogue gallery of villains often end up after causing untold destruction in Gotham City.

So far, the feedback seems positive.

"It is refreshing to see someone take a movie made so many times and take it to a level that nobody expected," one YouTuber commented. "Dam[sic] this is looking good."

"I didn't really care for a sequel but after finding out Gaga was gonna be in it I was hooked," another said. "With this trailer I'm 100% sold this looks so fun I can't wait to see too."

The movie is set to be released on Oct. 4, 2024. Click here for the trailer.

