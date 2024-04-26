Undocumented Englewood Resident Becomes Second Charged With Child Sex Assault This Week

Abel Garcia Landeros became the second undocumented immigrant living in the city who was charged with a child sex crime this week.

SEE: Guatemalan National Held By Feds Charged With Raping Pre-Teen In Englewood

Landeros was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit after city police arrested him in Englewood.

He'd just been booked into the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, April 25 when ICE agents showed up, records show.

They took Landeros to the federal detention center in Elizabeth, where he remained held on Friday.

Whether he faces the local child sex charges is an open question.

An immigration judge will at some point hold a hearing in federal court in Newark to determine whether Landeros should be deported – and if so, whether it's before or after he's prosecuted in Bergen County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.