Demolition Of Nabisco Site Resuming Year After Postponement

"Demolition at the Nabisco site is expected to resume shortly, with state approval. A non-explosive demolition will be undertaken," said a post on the borough's website on Monday, April 22.

No other details were provided. Last May, Greek Development, which is redeveloping the property, announced the building will not be imploded and they would use an alternative method.

The implosion was originally set for April 2023 but was postponed. Residents had expressed concern, including launching a petition, about the environmental impacts of the implosion.

Petitioners had feared the building, constructed in 1958, contains asbestos, lead, mercury, PCBs, mold spores, and arsenic, which will be released into the air upon demolition. The building is located near the Hamilton School.

Nearly 600 workers were laid off when the Nabisco plant closed after 60 years in 2021.

Crews have been tearing down the building to make way for a new distribution center.

