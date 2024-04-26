Former NY Giants Player Korey Cunningham, Found Dead In Clifton Home At 28

The former offensive lineman, who played 121 snaps in 13 games with Big Blue, died by suicide in his Clifton home on Thursday, April 25 — the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft, local police confirm.

Family members became concerned, so police conducted a welfare check at the former athlete's home. They found his body after forcing their way in, responders said.

Born and raised in Alabama, he played for the University of Cincinnati before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He went on to play for the New England Patriots and later the Giants, before being released last year.

