Wayne Motorcyclist, 37, Killed In Route 23 Crash: Morris County Prosecutor

At 7:40 p.m., Mojtaba Kahn's motorcycle collided with the pickup truck at an intersection at Route 23 South and Alexander Avenue in Pequannock, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

When first responders arrived on scene, Kahn was unconscious and not breathing and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. No summonses have been issued and the crash is being investigated by the Pequannock Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

