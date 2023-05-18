Wawa Opens On Route 10 In East Hanover

The Route 10 store opened bright and early Thursday, May 18, offering free Wawa’s coffee for its first 100 customers, as well as promotional t-shirts reading, 'Coffee, Hoagies, Kindness.'

The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony also included a meet-and-greet with former soccer player Bradley Wright-Phillips, an appearance by the “freestyle crew,” and, of course, a photo-op with Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose.

The location is just one of four stores to open in the Garden State this season.

Wawa, 28 Rt. 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936

