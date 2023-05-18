A Few Clouds 61°

Wawa Opens On Route 10 In East Hanover

Wawa’s newest store in East Hanover is now open for business.

Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony of Wawa on Route 10 in East Hanover
Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony of Wawa on Route 10 in East Hanover Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wawa
Valerie Musson
The Route 10 store opened bright and early Thursday, May 18, offering free Wawa’s coffee for its first 100 customers, as well as promotional t-shirts reading, 'Coffee, Hoagies, Kindness.'

The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony also included a meet-and-greet with former soccer player Bradley Wright-Phillips, an appearance by the “freestyle crew,” and, of course, a photo-op with Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose.

The location is just one of four stores to open in the Garden State this season.

Wawa, 28 Rt. 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936

