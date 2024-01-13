Taylor Swift's Private Jet Just Left Morristown, Celeb Aircraft-Tracker Says

TaylorSwiftJets, or @SwiftJetNextDay on X, is run by programmer Jack Sweeney, who notoriously had 30 of his Twitter accounts banned by Elon Musk after he bought the social platform. Sweeney was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Consumer Tech in 2023.

On Friday, Jan. 12, Sweeney's Reddit page for Swift — who has a home in New York City — said that her 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X (SN 27) touched down in Morristown, and on Saturday, Jan. 13, the page said the singer's private aircraft had departed.

Two hours later, Sweeney's page shows Swift's plane landed in Kansas City Missouri, where the KC Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins. Swift is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

E! News was quick to confirm: Swift is in the building.

Sweeney first saw jet-tracking success with Elon Musk, then launched similar pages for Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Trump, and more public figures.

He does so using technology called Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B), which NBC says is like a "GPS on steroids" and mandated by the FAA.

The Chief Operating Officer of Flying Media Group, Preston Holland, tells NBC that anyone who can gather enough information about a plane (prior locations, tail number, etc.) can deduce who the plane belongs to.

