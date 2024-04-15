Mostly Cloudy 77°

Morris County Man Raped Boy Over 10 Years: Prosecutor

A 61-year-old Towaco resident was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a young boy over the course of 10 years, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Montville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

Juan Fernandez performed multiple sexual acts on the boy from when he was six years old until he was 16, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said. Authorities said they began investigating Fernandez last month.

Fernandez was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of criminal sexual contact, authorities said. 

Fernandez was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing, authorities said. 

