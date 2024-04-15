Morris County Man Raped Boy Over 10 Years: Prosecutor

Juan Fernandez performed multiple sexual acts on the boy from when he was six years old until he was 16, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said. Authorities said they began investigating Fernandez last month.

Fernandez was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of criminal sexual contact, authorities said.

Fernandez was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

