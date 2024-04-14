Don't Be Fooled By Sunny Skies: Sneaky Storm Could Close Out Weekend In NJ, PA

Most of Sunday will be sunny with a high near 72, but come nighttime, the weather is expected to take a drastic turn, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will make its way to the Northeast from the Midwest during the afternoon hours, the greatest threat being wind gusts up to 50 or 60 mph and downpours.

AccuWeather is warning travelers, noting the trek home from weekend trips could be a treacherous one.

Monday's weather could make up for the stormy night with sunny skies and highs near 77.

