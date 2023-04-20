Serious Motorcycle Crash Backs Up Traffic On Route 80: DEVELOPING

The crash occurred east of Exit 47A to I-280 in Montville Township around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, April 20, according to initial reports and 511NJ:

A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after colliding with a truck in a construction zone, the initial report says. A medical helicopter was requested to stand by.

According to 511NJ, heavy traffic was reported in the crash zone with delays of 10 to 15 minutes as two of three left lanes remained closed:

Daily Voice has reached out to New Jersey State Police for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

