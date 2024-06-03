Partly Cloudy 72°

Man Dies In Roxbury Crash, Prosecutor Says

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Roxbury on Friday, May 31, authorities said. 

Roxbury Township Police Department

 Photo Credit: Roxbury Township Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 10:30 p.m., a 2019 Madza 3 heading southbound and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado heading northbound were involved in the crash, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. 

The driver of the Madza was pronounced dead at the scene, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. 

The driver of the Silverado was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

