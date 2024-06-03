Man Dies In Roxbury Crash, Prosecutor Says

At 10:30 p.m., a 2019 Madza 3 heading southbound and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado heading northbound were involved in the crash, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the Madza was pronounced dead at the scene, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the Silverado was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

