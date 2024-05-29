The 48-year-old Morris County magician was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 15, with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, a search of Morley's computer turned up child sexual abuse materials, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Butler Police Chief Scott Ricker said.

Morley ran the since shuttered Morley Magic Theater on Boonton Avenue in Butler. The facility is listed as being permanently closed on Google, and all of the business' websites and social pages have been deleted.

Morley was charged with endangering the welfare of child, authorities said. He was released with conditions, including no unsupervised internet usage, no unsupervised contact with minors under 18 and he must remain in New Jersey, authorities said.

