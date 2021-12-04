Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues 9 Years After Discovery Of Missing Teen’s Body In Parsippany

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The body of Greta Tim was found in an isolated area on Sylvan Way in Parsippany on Thursday, April 12, 2012, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Greta Tim was found in an isolated area on Sylvan Way in Parsippany on Thursday, April 12, 2012, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly a decade after landscapers found the body of a missing teen in Parsippany.

The body of Greta Tim was found in an isolated area on Sylvan Way in Parsippany on Thursday, April 12, 2012, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim was originally reported missing from her Irvington home at 38-40 Breakenridge Terr. on August 1, 2008 — when she was just 14, authorities said.

Investigators believe Tim was killed at another location and her body abandoned in Parsippany, NJ.com reported when the remains were identified.

Anyone with information about Tim is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, the Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers Program at (973) 267-2255.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.