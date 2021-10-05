PHOTOS: Emergency Crews Cross Boonton Reservoir To Rescue Injured Pyramid Mountain Hiker

Emergency crews from Morris County ventured deep into the woods and crossed the Boonton Reservoir to rescue an injured hiker Monday afternoon.

The Montville Police Department dispatched the Montville Fire Department and the First Aid Squad to Pyramid Mountain after receiving a report of the lost hiker shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.

Rescuers found the hiker “deep in the woods” and stabilized injuries before exiting the area and taking a boat across the Boonton Reservoir, Montville Township police said.

The victim was taken safely to a local hospital for further medical treatment, police said.

The Kinnelon Fire Department provided the rescue boat and other mutual aid, authorities said.

“Great job to all the departments involved in the rescue,” said Montville Township Police.

