Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: NJ Daycare Worker Accused Of Abusing 6 More Children
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Multiple Injuries In 2-Car Crash On Route 15, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jefferson Township Police Department
Jefferson Township Police Department Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police Department via Facebook

Multiple people were injured Monday night in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Jefferson, police said.

The vehicles collided in the northbound lanes near milepost 4.1, about 400 feet north of Berkshire Valley Road, around 8 p.m., Jefferson Township Police Capt. Robert Bush told Daily Voice.

Occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to Morristown Medical Center and St. Clare’s in Denville for treatment, Bush said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.