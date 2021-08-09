Multiple Injuries In 2-Car Crash On Route 15, Police Say

Multiple people were injured Monday night in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Jefferson, police said.

The vehicles collided in the northbound lanes near milepost 4.1, about 400 feet north of Berkshire Valley Road, around 8 p.m., Jefferson Township Police Capt. Robert Bush told Daily Voice.

Occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to Morristown Medical Center and St. Clare’s in Denville for treatment, Bush said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

