Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: 'Police Misconduct' Presentation At Bergen High School Upsets Parents, Law Enforcement
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: 4 Treated For Contamination In Hazardous Chemical Leak At Parsippany Med Supplier

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
10 Pomeroy Rd. in Parsippany
10 Pomeroy Rd. in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Four patients were treated for contamination and one hospitalized after a hazardous chemical leak at a Morris County medical supply center, according to initial reports.

The Morris County Haz-Mat unit responded with several EMS crews and the county medical ambulance bus to 10 Pomeroy Rd. in Parsippany shortly before 3 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address shows on Google Maps as Zimmer Biomet, a medical supplier of products for joint reconstruction, skeletal repair, spine and dental reconstruction.

Four victims were being treated for contamination, one of whom was subsequently taken to Morristown Hospital, the initial report says.

The Office of Emergency Management county bus also responded while several fire districts were put on standby, the report says.

Parsippany Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.