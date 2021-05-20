DEVELOPING: 4 Treated For Contamination In Hazardous Chemical Leak At Parsippany Med Supplier

Four patients were treated for contamination and one hospitalized after a hazardous chemical leak at a Morris County medical supply center, according to initial reports.

The Morris County Haz-Mat unit responded with several EMS crews and the county medical ambulance bus to 10 Pomeroy Rd. in Parsippany shortly before 3 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address shows on Google Maps as Zimmer Biomet, a medical supplier of products for joint reconstruction, skeletal repair, spine and dental reconstruction.

Four victims were being treated for contamination, one of whom was subsequently taken to Morristown Hospital, the initial report says.

The Office of Emergency Management county bus also responded while several fire districts were put on standby, the report says.

Parsippany Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.