Parsippany Middle School Evacuated As Crews Douse Kitchen Fire

Valerie Musson
Parsippany Central Middle School
Parsippany Central Middle School Photo Credit: https://cms.pthsd.k12.nj.us/

Students at Parsippany Central Middle School were required to evacuate after a fire broke out in the building’s kitchen Wednesday morning, police said. 

All students had exited the building by 10:25 a.m. after the fire was reported, Parsippany Police said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to douse the blaze and were in the process of ventilating the area with fans, police said.

Students were expected to re-enter the building around 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, a Wednesday morning lockdown at Parsippany Hills High School was lifted following the discovery of a “miscommunication” regarding a weapon, police said.

